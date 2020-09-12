Cyberpunk 2077 release date – trailer, story and news

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was a gem that captured the hearts of many, a lot in order that new variations proceed to be launched with one more remaster on the way in which for the upcoming next-generation consoles. So all eyes have been definitely on builders, CD Projekt S.A. for his or her subsequent mission – and that was earlier than we knew that it could contain the legendary Keanu Reeves.

So anticipation for Cyberpunk 2077 has been excessive and fortunately for technology-loving online game followers, the watch for the release is sort of over and will quickly be capable to discover the futuristic, dystopian, world that has been created for us.

Right here’s all the pieces we all know up to now about Cyberpunk 2077.

When is the Cyberpunk 2077 release date?



Not too lengthy to attend now! Cyberpunk 2077 is because of be launched on November 19th, proper in the midst of this 12 months’s gaming season and solely every week and a bit after the launch of, at the least one, of the next-generation consoles.

What platforms can I get Cyberpunk 2077 on?



Cyberpunk 2077 shall be out there on next-generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Sequence X, in addition to the PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC and Stadia release additionally confirmed.

What’s the Cyberpunk 2077 story?



As per the official synopsis, here’s what you possibly can anticipate from the Cyberpunk 2077 story:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night time Metropolis, a megalopolis obsessive about energy, glamour and physique modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that’s the key to immortality. Stroll the streets of the long run, Night time Metropolis, as you select from loads of cybernetic implants and lethal weapons to equip your self with.”

Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay



A primary-person sport with many customisable choices, V has completely different stat classes Physique, Intelligence, Reflexes, Technical, and Cool and how these work shall be largely right down to which character class gamers select to go along with once they begin their journey. There’s a perk tree that may be upgraded as you go, blades, handguns, shotguns and many extra, and upgrades are finished by paying a go to to a “ripperdoc” who has many gadgets you will have that may solely be acquired on the black market.

Apparently, if you happen to draw back from the violence that video games of this sort usually thrust upon you, Cyberpunk 2077 may be accomplished with out killing a single particular person. It could be a dystopian world the place the general public is armed to the enamel, however you possibly can go for peace and do little hurt to anybody as you play your manner by means of.

As for town itself, as talked about, it’s a violent place. However there’s a lot to discover as there are 5 foremost areas to make your manner by means of, the company Metropolis Centre, Watson, luxurious Westbrook, suburban Heywood, gang-infested Pacifica, and industrial Santo Domingo, whereas a sixth, the ominously named Badlands, can also be a location in want of a go to.

As a result of massive map, autos can be utilized to drive by means of town and you should have a radio to make the drives a bit of extra entertaining. For driving, it is possible for you to to swap to a third-person view in case you are somebody that struggles considerably in a automotive that’s pushed from a first-person perspective.

One thing we’re eager to check out is known as “Braindance” which permits V to expertise occasions that different individuals have been by means of. Whereas if you happen to fancy a break from the principle story and the various missions, there are aspect video games comparable to boxing and auto racing to go a while.

And whereas Keanu Reeves himself won’t be a playable character, any Keanu is best than no Keanu, proper?

Can I pre-order Cyberpunk 2077?



You definitely can, for each generations of consoles. Amazon and Sport are simply two of the locations you possibly can head to as a way to be sure you get a duplicate of the sport on release day. Whereas next-generation pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 ought to be out there shortly after a date for that release is introduced.

Is there a trailer for Cyberpunk 2077?

There have been many gorgeous trying trailers for Cyberpunk 2077 and this, one of many more moderen, highlights what a enjoyable and lovely sport this seems to be to be.

