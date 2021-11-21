Cyberpunk 2077 rules out Xbox Game Pass release: CD Projekt denies relationship after rumor spreads

The game will continue to offer new features throughout 2022, but its appearance on Xbox Game Pass will not be one of them.

Cyberpunk 2077 is off to a very controversial. Despite this, CD Projekt has been improving the game to meet the initial expectations of the public, which is progressing at the same time as listening to player feedback. However, it seems that it will not satisfy those voices that ask for the game in Xbox Game Pass, as the developer reiterates that does not intend to debut your degree in the Microsoft service.

No Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077CD ProjectThis clarification was born as a result of a rumor that has spread like wildfire on the Internet, because in the last video presentation of Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles, according to some users on the network, it seemed to be appreciated a fragment in which Cyberpunk 2077 was seen. For this reason, and before such speculation turned into an unstoppable snowball, CD Projekt’s director of public relations came out to deny such ideas.

“I have only thought of intervening to say that no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077“, explains the aforementioned member of the developer on Twitter, where he is known as Radek. So it gets full stop to a rumor that, in a few hours, managed to spread widely on the networks.

After all, Cyberpunk 2077 has a concrete calendar about their performances over the next year, something that will highlight new features such as updates, patches and free DLC. In addition, it remains to be seen how this title develops in the ecosystem of new generation consoles, since both The Witcher 3 and the latest installment of CD Projekt will see the light on Xbox Series and PS5 in 2022. For its part, Xbox Game Pass still has many titles to offer beyond Cyberpunk 2077, as it will say goodbye to November adding 9 video games to the service.

