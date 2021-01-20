Cyberpunk 2077: second complaint against CD Projekt

CD Projekt takes a second complaint for Cyberpunk 2077, of which it is a developer and distributor. One more time from investors.

CD Project has made an official announcement in which they say they have received the complaint, which has been registered in the District of California, where the investors are located. The content of it is the same as in the first one: due to the poor performance of the game on PS4 and Xbox One and therefore the lie they have uttered throughout the last stretch of development, asserting that everything would work well.

The announcement illustrates how there is no specified amount of damages in the complaint, so it is not known how much the investors are asking for. The game has not had a good launch, and complaints about malfunctions have reached beyond dissatisfied players. The great anticipation with which the title was announced caused great expectations on the part of investors, and hence the big drop (removed from the PlayStation Store, for example). Furthermore, the issue of refunds is under investigation by the Polish consumer agency.

The best part is that the game continues to be a best seller with over 13 million units sold for CD Projekt.