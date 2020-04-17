Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition Xbox One X Leaked

Microsoft simply recently started hanging out teasers for one factor related to Cyberpunk 2077, maybe along with specialised , with an entire disclose to come back on Monday, April 20. The company appears to have inadvertently jumped the gun, then once more, hanging the trailer up early on its genuine Xbox YouTube channel.

The trailer shows off the restricted model Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X package deal. It contains custom-made paneling and a cyberpunk stylized paintjob, glow-in-the-dark graffiti, an LED delicate, and laser etching. It’s talked about to be coming June 2020. The trailer is marked as unlisted, nevertheless it’s viewable as of the time of writing.

The trailer moreover shows off the actual model controller. Which were to date leaked, due to an Amazon guidelines that briefly went reside for pre-orders. The controller was once slated for unlock on Might 4.

