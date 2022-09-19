Cyberpunk 2077 stars in the top weekly sales on Steam, which shows the desire for Modern Warfare 2

The CD Projekt game has been the best seller on the platform thanks to discounts and the Netflix series.

Who was going to tell us that, on the way to two years since its launch, Cyberpunk 2077 was going to continue to be the protagonist. The game of CD Projekt RED has seen a flurry of players on Steam in recent days, something that is even better explained when we take a look at the best-selling titles of the week.

The weekly top of the Valve platform shared by Steam DB leaves us with the title being the Top selling game of the last week on Steamranking only behind Steam Deck because the ranking is ordered based on the revenue generated by each product and the console-computer generates more per unit.

The Netflix series has boosted salesThis is explained because the game is reduced to 50% and currently costs 29.99 euros instead of the base 59.99 euros, but the increase in popularity is also due to the recent premiere of Edgerunners, the Netflix animated series based on the franchise that has been very well received during the early days.

If we continue descending, we see that the third and fourth places are occupied by the reservations of the different editions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which have been triggered after the publication of the first playable beta that was accessed through pre-purchases of the Activision shooter on different platforms, although with extra incentives for PlayStation players.

As a curiosity, four PlayStation Studios games coincide in the list, something striking when it comes to a PC top. Below we leave you the top ten positions of the weekly ranking, with the best-selling products of the last seven days on the Valve platform.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Steam Deck

Cyberpunk 2077

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition

NBA 2K23

God of War

Metal: Hellsinger

Horizon Zero Dawn

Days Gone

Spider-Man Remastered



In order to play the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you will have to wait a little over a month, since the October 28, 2022 en PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S.

In addition, Cyberpunk 2077 will have a major expansion under the name Phantom Liberty for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series which, in the absence of setting a specific release date, we do know that it will be incorporated into the title in sometime in 2023 with the goal of expanding the experience and offering a new story in an entirely new district of Night City.

