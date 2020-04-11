Cyberpunk 2077 Studio Says Game Is Ontrack For September

COVID-19 may be affecting all elements of our lives, nevertheless CD Projekt says that the company stays to be full-steam ahead to unencumber Cyberpunk 2077 in September as deliberate forward of the pandemic.

A summary of a not too way back posted financial doc on the author/developer’s web site on-line reads:

There’s no shortage of motivation and we moreover possess all the tools needed to facilitate faraway work. We’ve been working on this mode for over three weeks and to-date results confirm that we’ll elevate on with all our operations with out most important disruptions. Our plans haven’t modified – we’re steaming in opposition to the September unencumber of Cyberpunk.”

Furthermore, Adam Badowski, head of inside studio CD Projekt RED, tweeted that the game has already been rated by means of the “overwhelming majority” of scores boards across the globe – checking off each different step on how one can its unencumber.

The coronavirus pandemic has altered plans through the commerce to date, from inflicting the cancelation of this yr’s E3 in June, to the indefinite lengthen of Naughty Canine’s The Remaining of Us Part II to name only some. Optimistically CD Projekt’s self belief and preparation to date see the game to its meant unencumber.

[Assets: CD Projekt, Adam Badowski]