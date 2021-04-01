Cyberpunk 2077: the name of the items downloadable from the Epic Games Store are not DLC

This week, the subreddit of Cyberpunk 2077 uncovered the name of a series of downloadable items from the Epic Games Store that are supposed to be content for Cyberpunk 2077.

From CD Projekt they have sent us an email in which they confirm to us, when we have doubts about it, that “they are not DLC for Cyberpunk 2077”. Now we have another question, therefore: what are they?

In a thread on the aforementioned game’s subreddit, user u / PricklyAssassin has shared images of a downloadable page (now inactive) for Cyberpunk 2077 that was on the Epic Games store with a series of items that looked like content for the game . It was only online for a very short time after the release of patch 1.2 this week, but was promptly removed.

This is what could be seen in the screenshot captured:

Ripperdocs Expansion

Body Shops Expansion

Fashion Forward Expansion

Gangs of Night CIty

Body of Chrome

Rides of the Dark Future

The Relic

Neck Deep

Night City Expansion

Expansion Pass

Since CD Projekt has already confirmed that they are not future DLCs, this leads us to think of different possibilities. Typically, these are not the final names for downloadable content that they will add to Cyberpunk.

The generic names like “Ripperdocs Expansion” and “Body Shops Expansion” seem to indicate something that CD Projekt has prepared for the title but that the DLC is not finished yet. There are some even more specific titles like “Rides of the Dark Future” that could be code names or reserved before the official name is released.

CD Projekt confirmed in its 2021 roadmap that in addition to patches and a next-gen update, there are free DLC on the way for the game. Before the release of the title, CD Projekt assured that it would follow a post-launch structure similar to that of The Witcher 3 with a mix of smaller and free DLC, as well as paid expansions that would be sold separately.

The company also reaffirmed its plan to launch free DLC and expansions during its explanatory video yesterday, where they talked about making a change in marketing strategy … and where they left us without understanding very well what is going to happen with multiplayer , once again, confusing the staff.