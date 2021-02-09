‘Cyberpunk 2077,’ ‘The Witcher’ Games Developer CD Projekt Red Hacked

Polish video games developer CD Projekt Red, the outfit behind “Cyberpunk 2077,” starring Keanu Reeves, and “The Witcher” sequence, has been hacked.

In an announcement launched on social media on Tuesday, the corporate stated it had been focused in a cyber assault by an “unidentified actor” that compromised a few of its inside methods.

“We’re nonetheless investigating the incident, nonetheless at the moment, we are able to verify that — to our greatest information — the compromised methods didn’t include any private knowledge of our gamers or customers of our companies.”

“We won’t give in to the calls for nor negotiate with the actor, being conscious that this may increasingly ultimately result in the discharge of the compromised knowledge,” CD Projekt Red stated.

The corporate additionally launched the ransom notice, which stated: “We now have dumped FULL copies of the supply code out of your Perforce server for Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, Gwent, and the unreleased model of Witcher 3!!”

The ransom notice threatens that if an settlement isn’t reached, the supply codes will likely be leaked or offered on-line and CD Projekt Red’s paperwork will likely be despatched to their contacts in gaming journalism, giving an ultimatum of 48 hours.

The corporate is in contact with legislation enforcement authorities and the Private Knowledge Safety Workplace.

CD Projekt Red was within the information late final 12 months when their launch of “Cyberpunk 2077” went awry. The a lot anticipated sport’s launch was delayed. When it was lastly launched, customers complained of glitches till Sony pulled the sport from its on-line retailer till additional discover and agreed to offer clients full refunds.