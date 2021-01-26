Cyberpunk 2077: update 1.1 adds a new bug that breaks the game and CD Projekt Red offers a workaround

Cyberpunk 2077 received its main patch (1.1) last week, offering performance improvements, bug fixes, and more stability-related changes, but players soon noticed that a new bug had also been added that could break the game. CD Projekt Red has now recognized the problem and offered a solution before offering a complete solution.

The new bug centers around the mission ‘Down on the Street’, in which Goro Takemura is destined to start that mission with a phone call; however, players who have tried that mission in patch 1.1 have found that Takemura can call but never start talking. ‘Down on the Street’ is a key mission, which means that it effectively stops the story in its tracks.

CD Projekt Red states that it is now investigating the problem but, in the absence of a review, has offered a solution on its support page. To apply it, you will need to save before the error occurs.

According to the guide:

Load up a saved game before Takemura and V leave Wakako’s office.

End the conversation with Takemura outside the office immediately

Immediately after finishing the conversation and when the mission is updated, skip 11pm.

See if the holocall is activated and start the dialogue with Takemura

A timeline for a full fix has not been provided, but we hope to see a review soon, given the severity of the issue. If you have the error, and there is no previous save to return to, it seems that you will have to wait for a solution to continue playing.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had an extremely troubled release, with more fixes to come before the promised next-gen update arrives in the second half of 2021. CD Projekt Red studio head Adam Badowski recently responded to a report on the development. of the game to contextualize the “fake” E3 demo and cut scenes. Despite the game’s problems, the game has reportedly become the biggest digital release of all time.