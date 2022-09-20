Cyberpunk 2077 was once again the best seller on Steam thanks to its new Netflix series

There is good news for Cyberpunk 2077 since the level of sales converted the controversial CD Projekt Red game on Steam Best Seller, Valve’s digital platform. “Over the past few days, the game has received a flood of positive reviews on Steam from new players. You can’t imagine what this means to me.” Pawel Saskodirector of mission design on Cyberpunk 2077.

But the milestone is no accidentsince this new peak of popularity happened after the premiere of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the new Netflix series with anime aesthetics that takes place on the Night City stage. The anime has managed to become in a few days one of the most popular series based on video games on the review page Rotten Tomatoes. Right now, Edgerunners is on the podium alongside the successful Arcane series (based on League of Legends) and Castelvania (based on the homonymous franchise).

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – Trailer NSFW

“It’s like looking at my own brain. I have been waiting for this for years, ”he opined about her Mike Pondsmith, the creator of the tabletop role-playing game that gave rise to the franchise. The series tells the story of a streetkid named David Martinez, who must learn to survive in the wild dystopian city by working as an “Edgerunner” style mercenary.

The success of the series also translated into players who not only bet on the video game, but they also took it to the ranking of experiences with more users connected simultaneously. According to the Steam DB platform, since September 13 the figure has grown exponentially and even reached a peak of almost 86 thousand connected users.

SteamDB data on the player record in Cyberpunk 2077

In this way, Cyberpunk 2077 could become a case like “No Man’s Sky”one of the games that was also criticized by critics after a failed launch, but that ended up being vindicated as a result of the hard work of the developers and developers continued to be committed to the title until they were able to postulate it as one of the most remarkable gaming experiences.

