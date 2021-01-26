Cyberpunk 2077 was the biggest digital release in history

Cyberpunk 2077Despite all the launch issues and returned copies, it has become the largest digital release of all to date based on digital units sold.

According to the SuperData report on December 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 sold over 10.2 million digital units, 80% of them being PCs. It is important to keep in mind that Sony removed the game from the PlayStation Store in mid-December 2020, following the performance issues that were detected for both the Sony console and Xbox One.

SuperData has indicated that these figures include digital copies that have been returned, but this has occurred in an amount that does not materially affect overall sales.

Cyberpunk 2077 has helped digital game sales reach 12 billion in December, an increase of 15% annually. It has made December the one with the most sales. And while console sales have risen 16%, which is not bad, on PC we are talking about 40% compared to 2019.

SuperDta has also reported that Fortnite’s earnings on PC and console are at their highest since August 2020 and the number of players has been much higher than we had in August 2019.