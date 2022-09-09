Cyberpunk 2077 will not be the only installment in the saga, which will even expand outside of video games

CD Projekt’s intention is to continue building and developing the IP in the future with new experiences.

In recent days, Cyberpunk 2077 has been topical because CD Projekt RED has presented new playable content for 2023 in the form of its new expansion, Phantom Liberty, which will take us on a new adventure in a new district, although with the bad news that it will not be available for the previous generation of consoles.

However, following the initial bump in the image of Cyberpunk due to the problems of its launch and the announcement of the new expansion, many wonder if CD Projekt will continue with the franchisea question that the Polish company itself has answered at the meeting corresponding to the results report for the past semester.

We are committed to developing the IP in the futureMichal Nowakowski“We decided to develop a great expansion for Cyberpunk that will take advantage of all the capabilities of the next generation consoles. That said, we are fully committed to developing Cyberpunk IP in the futurebeyond this particular expansion,” says Michal Nowakwoski in a transcript by VGC.

“We’ve put a lot of effort and time into building this franchise, and we definitely want to continue to build on what we’ve already done with new stories, new experiences, and new content. not only in video game formatbut I’ll leave it here for now,” explains Nowakwoski. “In terms of expansions there will only be one major expansion, but there will be new things in the future“.

We must remember that Cyberpunk 2077 has already made the leap out of video games with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the new Netflix anime series that premieres on the platform next september 13but we currently know firsthand that CD Projekt is working on two triple-A projects simultaneously, one of them being the new installment of The Witcher.

