Cyberpunk 2077 will not transfer your trophies from PS4 to PS5 and the community is not happy

If your save game is too far along in the story, some trophies will be unobtainable.

By Axel García / Updated February 17, 2022, 08:39 60 comments

Cyberpunk 2077 is certainly no longer in the complicated situation it experienced after its launch at the end of 2020 but, despite the improvements that make us look favorably on the next-gen versions, the CD Projekt Red title was not saved from being criticized again. This time it is due to a situation that has bothered above all those who completed it 100%, because the trophies They will not be transferable from PS4 to PS5, as confirmed by the official website of the studio.

The SKU of the game is the reason for the problemThis may be a minor issue for gamers who don’t care about this PlayStation feature, but at the same time, the time and effort of many others who completed every challenge imposed by the game will be completely forgotten after making the switch to PS5.

The community soon express your discontent on social networks, letting out their anger not only because of the extra work that this change entails, but because of the impossibility of obtaining certain trophies for those with save games in very sections advanced of the story, putting them in the difficult decision to continue without these trophies or start the game from scratch.

Why are trophies not transferable between both versions of the game? According to CD Projekt Red, the blame falls on the SKU (item/reference code) of the title, which does not match the current version on PS4, and therefore the trophies cannot be updated.

Other games like Uncharted they didn’t have this problem after moving from one console to another, which makes it clear to us that the situation is completely manageable. PlayStation, meanwhile, recognize to all the trophy hunters who spend hundreds of hours trying to complete numerous games 100%, as the company released an update for PS5 a few months ago completely focused on this community.

