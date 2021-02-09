Entertainment

Cyberpunk 2077’s new patch fixes the problem with mods

February 9, 2021
CD Projekt Red has released a patch for Cyberpunk 2077 that solves the vulnerability problem that some mods could cause when installed and run in the game.

Announced via Twitter (you can see it below), patch 1.12 arrives on PC and fixes two elements that could be used to enable malicious software on our computers.

It was this week that CD Projekt Red said that players should be careful when downloading mods and modified games for Cyberpunk 2077 after discovering one of these games that has been found to be capable of damaging systems. Apparently, there is a bug that allows hackers to hide malicious executables with certain mods. The Eurogamer medium echoed it and speaking with the developer explained that it is linked to external DLL files, which contain data that allows several programs to run at the same time.

