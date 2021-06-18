Cyberpunk 2077’s newest patch continues to take a look at to enhance gameplay on consoles

Cyberpunk 2077 simply launched its newest patch, the Replace 1.23, for PC, consoles and Stadia. And amidst the standard ration of fixes, this patch makes it transparent that CD Projekt Pink continues to paintings to make the sport paintings higher on consoles.

Introduced at the reputable Cyberpunk 2077 web page, patch 1.23 contains “Quite a lot of console CPU optimizations.”. Whilst main points are missing, CPU optimizations may just assist with the whole lot from body fee to calculations performed to enhance sport simulation. Irrespective of the ones adjustments, it’s transparent that builders proceed to paintings on general sport efficiency on consoles next-gen, or backward compatibility on next-gen consoles.

This is specifically essential making an allowance for the go back of the sport to PlayStation Retailer on June 21, 2021. Six months after being got rid of from the carrier, Sony obviously now sees the sport as strong sufficient on the market of their retailer, however nonetheless made positive to inform customers with authentic PS4 gadgets who “will proceed to enjoy issues efficiency with the PS4 version whilst CD Projekt Pink continues to enhance balance on all platforms. “. Confidently patches like this will likely assist repair that downside..

Different headlines some of the 1.23 patch notes (which you’ll learn under) come with enhancements that are supposed to save you equivalent NPCs from spawning in the similar space, more than one malicious program fixes throughout all platforms, and fixes for problems affecting 17 missions other.

Listed below are the patch notes, In its entire:

Cyberpunk 2077 1.23 Patch Notes

Quests & Open International

House Oddity

Fastened a topic the place the “Open the package deal” goal may just alternate location.

Gig: Circle of relatives Issues

Fastened a topic the place Juliet’s automobile may just disappear from view after finishing the project.

Fastened a printed factor at Juliet’s area.

Fastened a topic the place it was once no longer imaginable to go into Juliet’s area if the participant didn’t meet any of the Characteristic necessities.

The Heist

Fastened a topic the place Jackie may just cross thru glass.

Fastened a topic that avoided some guards from attacking the participant.

Fastened a topic the place the target “Seek the Arasaka officer” may just stay lively after finishing it.

Fastened a topic the place the mech would no longer seem within the foyer.

Fastened a topic the place some Arasaka guards may just destroy in the course of the door.

Fastened a topic the place some guards may seem in view of the participant.

Fastened a topic the place the Arasaka Officer frame might be inaccessible, inflicting the participant to be not able to loot the shard and block development.

The Nomad

The symptoms for needless buttons were got rid of.

The Hunt

The scoop section within the River snippet will now appropriately play the audio.

The Beast in Me

Fastened a topic the place development may just crash if the participant left Claire after the Santo Domingo race too early.

Queen of the Freeway

Fastened a topic the place the basilisk may just cross thru one of the vital timber.

Down at the Boulevard

Fastened a topic the place there have been no quest-related discussion choices when speaking to Wakako.

Ahead to Loss of life

Smoke and mud will not flicker when driving the basilisk.

Gig: Good-bye, Evening Town

Fastened a topic the place development may just crash after rescuing Bruce if the participant known as Delamain.

Trail of Glory

Fastened a topic the place V may just get caught within the AV if he stopped on the touchdown website prior to it arrived.

Gig: No Fixers

Fastened a topic the place it was once no longer imaginable to open Dakota’s storage door on the finish of the project.

Fastened a topic the place Iris may just teleport as a substitute of strolling.

Gig: Getting Hotter…

Fastened a topic the place the repairman’s automobile may just force immediately in the course of the intersection as a substitute of turning proper.

Fastened a topic the place the instructed to make use of the coolant in 8ug8ear may just nonetheless be decided on whilst disconnecting it, which might destroy the animation.

Fastened a topic the place it was once no longer imaginable to assemble 8ug8ear.

Fastened a topic the place NPCs may just spawn underground, blocking off development.

Gig: Many Tactics to Pores and skin a Cat

Fastened a topic the place Regina’s notifications about this live performance may seem right through The Heist.

Fastened a topic the place it was once imaginable to connect with the pc after failing the project through destroying the truck, inflicting the participant to get caught.

Fastened a topic the place development may just get caught at the “Pass to the Revere Courier Servies amenities” function.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: The place the Our bodies Hit the Ground

Fastened a topic the place after gathering data, the following goal to ship to Regina would no longer seem.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: On Deaf Ears

Fastened a topic the place after gathering data, the following goal to ship to Regina would no longer seem.

I Fought the Legislation

Fastened a topic the place River would no longer be provide on the assembly location prior to coming into Pink Queen’s Race.

Gameplay

Fastened a topic the place after killing an NPC and stealing their automobile, their frame may just get caught within the automobile.

Adam Smasher will not take harm right through animations between their assault levels.

Fastened a topic the place losing an NPC’s frame led to an excessive amount of destruction.

Cataresist Cyber ​​Device it must now paintings appropriately.

Graphics

Fastened Johnny’s spectral look in quite a lot of missions.

Fastened a number of clipping-related problems on NPC clothes.

Fastened look of rocks in Badlands.

The truck

Fastened a topic the place some of the Maelstromers would pose on T.

Steadiness and function

A large number of malicious program fixes in animations, consumer interface, scene, physics and sport methods.

Reminiscence optimizations and improvements in reminiscence control on quite a lot of methods (lowering the selection of locks).

A number of console CPU optimizations.

Reminiscence and I / O development resulting in fewer cases of NPCs with equivalent appearances seem in the similar space and to an progressed transmission.

Explicit adjustments in PC

Fastened a topic the place the refresh button may just no longer be clicked whilst taking part in at 1280×720 answer.

Fastened a topic the place toggling windowed and fullscreen modes with Alt + Input would motive the sport turns out to not reply.

[Steam] Exchange language settings to default will now set it to the language of the Steam consumer.

Now a pop-up asking for to make sure the integrity of sport information when incomplete or corrupted sport information is detected.

Xbox explicit adjustments

Fastened a topic the place logging out right through a scene fading may just motive the sport to be partly unresponsive.

Fastened a topic the place the pause menu would reopen by itself if the Xbox information and the pause menu closed in fast succession.