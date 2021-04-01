Cyberpunk 2077’s return to the PS Store is entirely up to Sony, according to CD Projekt Red

More than 100 days have passed since Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PlayStation store, and CD Projekt Red says it’s all up to Sony as to when the game will finally return.

In an investor Q&A call today (via Kotaku), a shareholder mentioned the removal of the game, and CD Projekt said that the studio is still working on updating the game, but that ultimately the decision to return it to the store was owned by Sony.

Senior Vice President of Business Development Michał Nowakowski specifically referred to the recent 1.2 patch, saying that each update brings the game closer to relaunch on the PlayStation Store, but did not give a specific new timeline.

“However, you have to understand that the final decision belongs to Sony”, He said. “We think we’re closer … but of course the last call is up to them. So let’s wait and see.”.

This thought was later reiterated, but CD Projekt Red also projected that when Sony opted to put the game back in store, it would likely encourage shoppers on other platforms, resulting in increased sales for the company.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally withdrawn from sale on PlayStation consoles on December 17, 2020, after numerous performance issues that disproportionately affected older generation consoles.

If we also talk about CD Projekt, but change the subject, today we were able to learn a lot of information about the company as part of a company strategy update presentation, including plans to develop two AAA games (in the franchises The Witcher and Cyberpunk) simultaneously starting in 2022, promises of better marketing strategies and an update (or delay or cancellation) on the multiplayer status of Cyberpunk 2077.