Cyberpunk: Edgerunners displays new trailer, photographs and confirms its unlock date on Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners shall be launched on September 13and Netflix has launched a brand new trailer and screenshots to advertise the insane anime adaptation.

Tailored through the well-known anime studio Cause, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells an authentic tale set within the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. The collection makes a speciality of a tender guy from the road who goals of turning into an edgerunner, this is, an outlaw mercenary. It sounds as if, he groups up with Lucy, knowledgeable netrunner taking a look to flee her previous.

Right here you’ll be able to see the brand new trailer in complete:

Even if the synopsis could also be conventional, the trailer is the rest however. The inventive taste leans against the summary and it is very transparent that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners can have a special tone and vibe than CD Projekt RED’s extra severe Cyberpunk 2077.

Within the following gallery you’ll be able to see the new photographs of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners revealed.

Studio Cause is a Tokyo-based anime studio identified for its expressive taste. The studio has made anime like Kill los angeles Kill, SSSS. Gridman and Little Witch Academia.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a co-production with CD Projekt Purple and due to this fact a Cyberpunk 2077 spin-off. CD Projekt’s RPG used to be launched in 2020, and whilst it used to be an formidable RPG on PC, the console variations suffered from severe technical problems.

Not too long ago lets already see the outlet series of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.