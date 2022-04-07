Cybersecurity on fire: the current pressure is so great that half of the experts suffer from anxiety and want to resign

New research from the folks at Vectra AI, a specialist UK cybersecurity firm, paints a pretty dire picture for the cybersecurity industry. Over 90% of team leaders have felt a tremendous increase in pressure from cyber threats in the last year.

The results they have published in their security leaders research report, in which they surveyed 200 specialists in the field, show that more than half are “burnt out” and ready to quit.

High stress, too much work, little talent





The defense is playing with a disadvantage: Cybersecurity teams in companies are increasingly overwhelmed by work stress. Part of the problem is that threats are becoming more sophisticated, cybercriminals have more resources, and computing environments are more complex and difficult to protect.

The other part is the human: there is a huge shortage of staff, and staff with the necessary skills have very limited resources. All of this is having an inordinate impact on your ability to do your job effectively.

High physical and mental stress: More than half (51%) of those surveyed say they have experienced negative emotions such as depression, anger or anxiety due to feeling overwhelmed by work. And, two in five have had to seek help due to the physical impact of work stress, for example due to migraines, panic attacks or high blood pressure.

Most team leaders feel that each cybersecurity employee does the work of three people

pressure at maximum level– Nearly a third (32%) have experienced a major security incident in the last year, often negatively affecting team morale, causing arguments and lengthening working hours. In addition to this, the majority (94%) of security managers have felt increased pressure to keep their company secure in the last year.

no talent: 67% of respondents say they don’t have enough talent on their team, with nearly one in five (17%) saying they feel like each person does the work of three. The results also show an environment where security officers are working longer hours than ever, but still unable to cover their workload.

For Steve Cottrell, EMEA CTO at Vectra AI, these statistics “should be a wake-up call” for the sector.