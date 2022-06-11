Cycling scandal: Colombian Molano hit a rival in the middle of the race and was disqualified

The Colombian was disqualified for hitting the French

The Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano was disqualified from Criterium du Dauphine after hitting another cyclist in the middle of the race. The South American UAE Team he reproached the French Hugo Page for a previous maneuver before punching him and everything was captured by the cameras of the official broadcast.

“In the race to the finish it was fast and tense and in the heat of the moment I made a dangerous mistake,” admitted Molano. “I understand why I was disqualified and I can only say that I am sorry and I will learn from it,” added the runner who, once the stage was over, went to look for the Frenchman again to recriminate him again for what happened and hit him again.

As for sports, the young cyclist Valentin Ferron (TotalEnergies) he won the sixth stage of the Criterium del Dauphiné. For his part, the Belgian Wout Van Aert (Jumbo) retained the yellow jersey as leader of the general classification on the eve of the arrival in the high mountains, in the Alps.

Ferron surprised his fellow adventurers in the last kilometer, beating Pierre Rolland and Warren Barguil, while the Italian Andrea Bagioli was fourth. The 24-year-old competitor has been a professional since 2021 and until now he only had one stage win on his record, at the 2021 Tour of Rwanda.

The Spanish Juan Ayusowho was eighth in the classification, gave up taking the start in this sixth stage, in which the Pole Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos), with knee problems, could not finish.

On Saturday, the seventh stage will present a partial tracing of the route of the Tower of France next July 14, with increases in the Galibier (2,642 meters) and after the Iron Crossanother giant of the Alps, before the final climb of the Vaujany (5.7 km at 7.2%).

With information from AFP

