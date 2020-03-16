General News

Cycling: UCI seeks retroactive end to Olympic qualifying process

March 16, 2020
1 Min Read

Biking’s governing body (UCI) plans to retroactively use March three as a result of the cut-off degree for Olympic qualification in mountain motorcycle, BMX Racing and BMX Freestyle as a result of the coronavirus pandemic continues to decimate the carrying calendar.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment