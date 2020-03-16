Biking’s governing body (UCI) plans to retroactively use March three as a result of the cut-off degree for Olympic qualification in mountain motorcycle, BMX Racing and BMX Freestyle as a result of the coronavirus pandemic continues to decimate the carrying calendar.
Cycling: UCI seeks retroactive end to Olympic qualifying process
March 16, 2020
