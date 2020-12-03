Cyclone Burevi: Alert issued in Kerala, Hurricane ‘Buravi’ may come on December 4, Trouble will start from today

Cyclone Burevi Latest Updates: In Kerala, a high alert has been issued in the state after the possibility of cyclone ‘Buravi’ reaching on Friday i.e. December 4. Due to the storm, the weather can be very bad from today itself. The Meteorological Department said that strong winds will prevail and heavy rain may also occur. Also Read – Burevi Cyclone Latest News: Cyclone cyclone crisis, NDRF teams deployed in these coastal cities of two states

To deal with this, the authorities have opened more than 2000 relief camps to deal with the situation and have banned fishing on the coast till December 5. District Collector of Thiruvananthapuram Navjot Singh Khosa said that in view of the storm we have been preparing to deal with it for the last several days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday and assured him of all possible help from the Center. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that we have discussed matters related to the cyclone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

We have told about the steps taken by the state government. Vijayan said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that heavy rains and strong winds will occur in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam districts from December 3 to 5.