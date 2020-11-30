Cyclone Burevi: First cyclone Nivar and now ‘Burevi’, threatens Tamil Nadu and Kerala again

Cyclone Burevi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Monday that another cyclone is forming in the Bay of Bengal, which may affect Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Recently, cyclone prevention has wreaked havoc in the southern states and it has not been a week for the development that the threat of another cyclone has started looming. A bulletin issued by the Meteorological Department states that the cyclone will cross the coast of Sri Lanka on December 2 and due to this Tamil Nadu and Kerala may receive heavy rains. As a precaution, fishermen at sea were asked to return to the coast by Monday evening. Also Read – Big announcement: Rajinikanth will enter active politics, will go to Tamil Nadu assembly elections

The Meteorological Department has said that the depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and it is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. IMD said, “There is a lot of potential for it to move west-northwest and cross Sri Lanka coast during the evening or night of December 2”. After this, the cyclone is expected to move towards the west and it is expected to affect the Comorin region on the morning of December 3. When it turns into a powerful cyclone, it will be called ‘Burevi’. Also Read – Prevention cyclone: ​​No danger now, Yellow alert declared for 2 days in Bengaluru, possibility of heavy rains

Its impact can be seen in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga regions of South Tamil Nadu on December 2 and 3. The Meteorological Department says that there is a possibility of rain in South Kerala on December 3. The region may receive rain in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha regions. Fishermen have been advised to stay in the southeastern part of the Bay of Bengal from 30 November to 1 December and away from the south-west part of the Bay of Bengal and the eastern Sri Lankan coast from 1 to 3 December. Also Read – Cyclone Nivar Latest Updates: Big relief, weakened off the coast of Tamil Nadu.

The Comorin region, Gulf of Mannar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts will hit it, where it is likely to wreak havoc between December 2 to 4. This is the reason why it has been advised not to venture into the sea in these areas. Apart from this, an advisory has been issued not to go to Lakshadweep-Maldives region and adjoining southeastern Arabian Sea from December 3-4. Let us tell you that a preventive storm hit the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast four nights ago on the night of 25-26 November. Due to this, there was heavy rainfall in the areas of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh and there was also loss of life and property due to strong storm in many places.

(Input-IANS)