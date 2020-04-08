General News

Cyclone Harold batters Fiji on path of destruction through Pacific

April 8, 2020
The tropical cyclone killed 27 other people in Solomon Islands ultimate week and has caused unknown destruction in Vanuatu

Cyclone Harold has levelled buildings and caused unhealthy flooding all through Fiji’s best island of Viti Levu, after pummelling Vanuatu as a category-five hurricane on Monday.

The tropical cyclone was as soon as downgraded to class four earlier than attaining Fijian waters. Fijian authorities ordered other people to stay indoors and closed all roads on the island of Viti Levu, which is home to the country’s capital of Suva and the bulk of the Pacific nation’s inhabitants.

