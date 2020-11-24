Cyclone Nivar: Cyclone ‘Prevention’ becoming severe, 130-140 KM / h strong winds, holiday declared in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The area of ​​deep pressure over the Bay of Bengal has turned into a cyclonic storm ‘Nivaran’ on Tuesday. There is a possibility of taking its more rare form. The storm may hit the coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the evening of 25 November. Tomorrow morning it will turn into a severe cyclonic storm. Its speed is 120-130 km. 140 km from Expected to increase at hourly. Also Read – Why are men-to-women doctors begging with eunuchs? The story is emotional

The IMD DG said, Nivar Cyclone will cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, moving towards west-northwest direction for the next 12 hours. Tomorrow morning it will turn into a severe cyclonic storm. Its speed is 120-130 km. 140 km from Expected to increase at hourly.

IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra said, it has started raining in many places. Chennai also recorded 7-9 centimeters of rain today. Also Read – Cyclone Nivar: Fast growing cyclonic storm prevention, may cause massive destruction in these states, see VIDEO

There is a possibility of wind blowing at the speed of 130 – 140 kilometers per hour. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at some places. There is a possibility of a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. At the same time, Palaniswami of Tamil Nadu CM Edappady has declared a statewide public holiday tomorrow as Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during the late evening.

Special things: – Meteorological Department warning

– Deep pressure zone formed over the south western part of Bay of Bengal

– The pressure zone moved west-north and turned into a cyclonic storm ‘Nivaran’.

– There is a strong possibility of it moving west-northwards in the next 12 hours and then north-westward.

– Cyclonic storm is expected to pick up in the next 24 hours.

– Meteorological Department’s warning – the storm may hit the coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday.

– Fishermen have already been warned not to go to Kosamudra

– Most parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive rain on Wednesday

– Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at some places.

– Several reservoirs including Chamberambakkam are constantly being monitored

It is located 410 km from Puducherry and 450 km from here.

Tamil Nadu declared a statewide public holiday

Palaniswami of Tamil Nadu CM Edappady has declared a statewide public holiday tomorrow as Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during the late evening hours.

People are being taken to safe place, instruct fishermen

Officials said that several reservoirs, including Chamberambakkam, are being constantly monitored and people living in low places are being taken to a safe place. It is located 410 km from Puducherry and 450 km from here. The storm may hit the coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the evening of 25 November. Fishermen have already been instructed not to go to sea.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister held a meeting

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy today held a virtual meeting with the collectors of Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapuram, Nellore and Prakasam districts regarding CycloneNivar.

Very severe cyclone

The Indian Meteorological Department said that in the late evening of November 25, a cyclonic storm will cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry as a very severe cyclonic storm between Karaikal and Mamallapuram.

Navy and NDRF prepared

According to the Indian Navy, 5 flood relief teams and a diving team are ready for deployment in Chennai. One flood relief team each on standby at Naval detachment Nagapattinam, Rameswaram and Air station INS Parundu. INS Jyoti with HADR brick and diving teams stationed on Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast. Six teams of National Disaster Response Force have left for Cuddalore district and all the district magistrates have been instructed to take precautionary measures to deal with the heavy rains.