Cyclone Nivar: Fast-growing cyclonic storm prevention, these states may cause massive destruction

Cyclone Nivar: A cyclonic storm created due to the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is moving rapidly towards Tamil Nadu. The storm could knock off the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Tuesday to Thursday. This cyclonic storm is named 'Cyclone Nivar'. The meteorological department has issued a high alert regarding this. The possibility of high waves and strong rains has been raised in the sea due to the storm hitting the coastal areas.

According to IMD, cyclonic storm prevention can cross the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next 24 hours. IMD said that there may be heavy rains in coastal areas around Puducherry, Tamil Nadu. IMD said that during this time the wind speed can be around 100 to 120 kilometers per hour. After the alert of the storm, fishermen have been advised not to go to the sea shore.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has prepared 30 teams to start relief and rescue operations in the wake of cyclone 'Nivar'. A senior NDRF official said that 12 teams have been pre-deployed, while 18 others are ready for deployment in these states and Union Territory of Puducherry.

The National Disaster Management Committee, chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, met here on Monday and considering several measures in the wake of the storm, as well as allowing various parties including the state governments concerned to kill anyone in the affected areas and Instructed to restore normalcy soon.

The Disaster Management Authority of Andhra Pradesh said that the deep pressure area in the Bay of Bengal could turn into a storm and cross the coastal region between North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra on 25 November.

State Disaster Management Commissioner K.K. Kanna Babu said that the waves in the sea will be strong and fishermen should not go in water for three days. The Puducherry administration has also prepared a multi-layered plan to withstand the storm.

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday after presiding over a joint meeting of officials of several departments said that according to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive rain since Tuesday.