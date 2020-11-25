Cyclone Nivar latest update: ‘Prevention’ will hit the coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today, can take a gruesome appearance in 12 hours

Cyclone Nivar Latest Update: Cyclone ‘Nivaran’ is centered 380 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 430 km south-east of Chennai. During the next 12 hours, it is expected to grow rapidly and take a horrific form. The Union Home Ministry gave this information on Tuesday. Based on information received from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the ministry said the cyclone is likely to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry. During this time, winds will run at a speed of 100 to 110 km per hour. Wind can also touch speeds up to 120 km per hour. Also Read – Cyclone Nivar: Cyclone ‘Prevention’ is getting severe, 130-140 KM / h strong winds, holiday declared in Tamil Nadu

Nearly 1,200 rescuers of the Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed and 800 more have been kept in view of “extremely severe cyclonic storm” in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. The cyclone is expected to come on Wednesday evening. Also Read – PM Modi trusts Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for all possible help in dealing with cyclone ‘Nivar’

NDRF chief SN Pradhan said that they are ready for a “very high intensity and most severe” cyclonic storm. The storm is moving from West Bengal towards the southern coastline. “We are closely monitoring this and coordinating with the affected states,” he told a press conference here. Also Read – Cyclone Nivar: Fast growing cyclonic storm prevention, may cause massive destruction in these states, see VIDEO

Pradhan said, “The situation is changing rapidly and it can turn into a very severe cyclonic storm with a speed of 120 to 130 kilometers per hour.” He said that the NDRF has to deal with every situation arising due to the cyclone. 50 parties have been scheduled. An ADRF team usually consists of about 40 rescuers.

Pradhan told that a total of 22 teams have already been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and eight parties have been kept ready. “Out of these 30 parties, 12 have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, seven in Andhra Pradesh and three in Puducherry,” he said.

Close monitoring is being done on the cyclonic storm. The Commandants of the battalions located at the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) headquarters, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, are in coordination with the respective state officials. In view of the requirements of the India Meteorological Department predecessor and state authorities, 22 teams (12 teams in Tamil Nadu, three teams in Puducherry and seven teams in Andhra Pradesh have been pre-deployed in the potentially affected areas. To meet the additional requirement The teams have been kept in reserve in Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Thrissur (Kerala) and Mundali (Odisha).

All teams have reliable wireless and satellite communications, tree cutters / pole cutters for restoration after land fall. In view of the current Kovid-19 scenario, NDRF teams are equipped with appropriate PPE.

NDRF is working in close coordination with district and local administration. Awareness program is being conducted for all the citizens for information about the cyclone, what to do – what not to do and information about Kovid-19 in the affected areas and measures to prevent it.

All the deployed teams are assisting the local administration in evacuating people from the areas affected by the cyclone. The NDRF is spreading a sense of security among the community that NDRF teams are available to serve you and will remain in the area till the situation becomes normal so that the public does not panic.