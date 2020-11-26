Cyclone Nivar Latest Updates: Big relief, severe cyclone weakened off Tamil Nadu coast

Cyclone Nivar latest News Updates: The severe cyclone ‘Nirvana’ has weakened over the coast of Tamil Nadu into a cyclonic storm and will be further weakened into a low pressure area. Also Read – CA November Exam 2020: ICAI conducted postpone of these states due to Cyclone Nivar, know the condition of other places

The India Meteorological Department said on its Twitter handle on Thursday, "The severe cyclonic storm 'Nirvana' weakened over the northern Tamil Nadu coast and turned into a cyclonic storm. Cyclonic storm 'Prevention' will continue in the northwest direction and in the next six hours it will weaken further and become a region of deep low pressure and after that in the next six hours it will weaken further and become a low pressure area.

Extremely severe cyclone 'Nirvana' passed through Puducherry in the early hours of today, due to which heavy rains and uprooted trees and pillars in this union territory. Due to this Tamil Nadu also received heavy rains. After passing through the coast near Puducherry the speed of 'Nirvana' winds decreased slightly.

