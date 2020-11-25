Cyclone Nivar Live: Tonight will hit Tamil Nadu coast, 26 flights canceled from Chennai, know the situation in 10 points

Cyclone Nivar Live: In the next 12 hours, due to cyclonic storm ‘Navarathi’, the extreme rains will hit the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the early hours of midnight or Thursday. Meanwhile, air services in Chennai have also been affected due to a possible storm. Let us know in 10 points what are the effects of this storm. Also Read – Latest Weather Report: Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal increases chill in North India, threat of ‘prevention’ in Tamil Nadu, Andhra

1. 26 flights from Chennai Airport (Chennai airport cancels) have been canceled due to Hurricane ‘Prevention’. Also Read – Cyclone Nivar Latest Update: ‘Prevention’ will hit the coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today, can take horrific appearance in 12 hours

2. Meanwhile, the government has said that the lake water will be released due to the possibility of excess water in the Chamberambakkam lake. Also Read – Cyclone Nivar: Cyclone ‘Prevention’ is getting severe, 130-140 KM / h strong winds, holiday declared in Tamil Nadu

3. In the next 12 hours of cyclonic storm, there is a strong possibility of taking a very rare form. It is expected to move northwest and hit the coast between Karaikal and Mamallapuram between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the early hours of November 25 or early November 26.

4. The speed of the storm will be 120-130 km / h which can increase to 145 km / h. (cyclone will bring extremely heavy rainfall and winds)

#WATCH Visuals from Mamallapuram; #CycloneNivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal during midnight today and early hours of 26th November, as per IMD#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/zOoTJKb9gA – ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

5. Rainfall occurred overnight in Chennai and surrounding areas and waterlogging has occurred in low places.

6. In view of the danger of cyclone, a holiday has been declared in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

7. Officials of the Public Works Department said that one thousand cusecs of water will be released from the Chamberambakkam lake as the water is going to reach the maximum level. He said that the water will be released from 12 noon.

8. Bus service has been suspended in seven districts of the state. The state government has said that people involved in essential services will continue their work.

9. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

10. 1200 NDRF personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and neighboring Andhra Pradesh to deal with this crisis.