Cyclone Nivar Updates: A ‘severe’ cyclone has become a ‘hurricane’, the danger is not yet postponed

Cyclone Nivar Updates: After wreaking havoc in many areas, cyclone prevention has weakened and now its speed has come down. After midnight on Wednesday, a cyclonic storm hit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which caused heavy rains in many areas and has disrupted life. So far, many cities including Chennai, Mahabalipuram are receiving heavy rains with strong storm winds. Also Read – Cyclone Nivar Live: Hurricane to hit Tamil Nadu coast tonight, 26 flights canceled from Chennai, know the situation in 10 points

The Meteorological Department said that the category of this storm has now changed from ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ to ‘severe cyclonic storm’ and its speed has reduced. However, the threat of storm has not yet been completely avoided. There are still parts of the cyclone over the ocean. There is strong wind in Chennai. Also Read – Cyclone Nivar Latest Update: ‘Prevention’ will hit the coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today, can take horrific appearance in 12 hours

In the early hours of Thursday, the Meteorological Department said that the cyclonic storm has weakened and now it has changed from ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ to ‘severe cyclonic storm’. Nirvana has crossed the coast near Puducherry. Earlier on Wednesday, strong winds were seen in Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu during the landfall process of cyclone prevention. Apart from this, Puducherry also received strong winds and heavy rainfall.

#WATCH Chennai witnessing spell of strong winds after #Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry late last night#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/jZZB3FCJUX – ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

The meteorological department tweeted that after the landfall, the speed of the Preventive Cyclone has also reduced and now this very severe cyclonic Prevention has now weakened into a severe cyclonic storm. The center of the Prevent Storm is located on the ground. Let us tell you that the storm crossed the Mamudri coast of Puducherry between 11:30 pm on 25 November to 2:30 pm on 26 November. At 2.30 pm during landfall, the speed of this cyclone prevention ranged from 100 kilometers per hour to 110 kilometers per hour.

According to the Meteorological Department, in the next six hours this cyclonic storm will continue moving towards north and northwest direction and will weaken further. During landfall, winds were blowing at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu with high speed. In the last 6 hours, the Prevention Storm was moving at a speed of 16 kilometers per hour.

On Wednesday, the Indian Navy put ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving and disaster relief teams on standby. An Indian Coast Guard vessel has also been deployed along the Chennai coast with disaster relief items.