Cyclone prevention: PM Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami, announced compensation

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday and after this the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced compensation for dependents of people who lost their lives in the state due to cyclone prevention and heavy rains. Two lakh rupees will be given to the dependents of those who lost their lives due to cyclone and heavy rains, while the injured people will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each.

The PMO said that the financial assistance given to the dependents and injured of the deceased will be made available from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and central parties are being sent to assist in relief and rescue work in the state.

A severe cyclonic storm reached the coastline near Puducherry on Thursday, killing three people and uprooting more than 1,000 trees and flooding many low-lying areas in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains.

The PMO tweeted, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and discussed the situation created due to cyclone and heavy rains in the state. The Prime Minister expressed condolences to the dead and wished the injured to recover soon. ‘