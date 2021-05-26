Cyclonic Typhoon Yaas: Landfall starts, heavy rain with heavy thunderstorm in Odisha-Bengal, See Video

Very Serious Cyclonic Typhoon Yaas: Extraordinarily bad cyclonic hurricane Yas has hit the Balasore coast of Odisha. It’s going to input Odisha in a couple of hours. It used to be positioned about 50 km south-southeast of Balasore round 9 am. Additionally Learn – Indian Railways / IRCTC: Railways canceled those trains until 29 Might, see complete record

With this, heavy rains have began within the coastal spaces of Odisha and Bengal with robust thunderstorms.

Sea water has come into residential spaces close to New Digha Sea Whinge in East Midnapore district of West Bengal.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Water from the ocean enters residential spaces alongside New Digha Sea Seashore in East Midnapore. Very Serious Cyclonic Typhoon Yaas centred about 50 km South-Southeast of Balasore (Odisha). Landfall procedure has commenced round 9 am, says IMD. #CycloneYaas %.twitter.com/8m667Py8Ec – ANI (@ANI) Might 26, 2021

Many spaces of Odisha and Bengal were submerged. Many bushes have fallen because of the speedy thunderstorm.

Town of Kolkata is raining closely on account of Yas. There are robust winds right here too.

Then again, NDRF groups are deployed for aid and rescue operations. The Indian Army has taken over the entrance in Samundar. Naval vessel INS Chilka is provide at the Visakhapatnam coast with a considerable amount of aid subject material.