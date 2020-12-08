Cyndi Lauper Enlists Cher, Dolly Parton, Phoebe Bridgers for Benefit

After transferring final 12 months from its longtime New York base to L.A., Cyndi Lauper’s annual profit for homeless LGBTQ youth has discovered a brand new residence for these holidays, and it’s on-line, in fact. Taking her tenth annual “Residence for the Holidays” particular to a webcast format will enable for a fair broader array of expertise than typical — with Cher, Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton, Adam Lambert and Jackson Browne all sharing a digital stage for the primary time, it’s secure to say.

A variety of main stars have additionally signed on for non-performing appearances on this weekend’s present, together with Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, LL Cool J, Bette Midler and Henry Rollins.

The premiere is a staggered one, by platform. “Residence for the Holidays” will stream on TikTok first, at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT Friday. On Sunday evening, it’ll seem once more, this time on each YouTube and Fb, with the identical 8 p.m. jap begin time.

“The excellent news is Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Residence for the Holidays’ is again,” Lauper stated in a social media announcement. “The opposite excellent news is, pants are optionally available.”

Others lined as much as sing a vacation or non-holiday quantity or add a spot of comedy embody a number of Grammy nominee Brittany Howard, Boy George, the duo of Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Billy Porter, King Princess, Kim Petras, Judy Gold, Meg Myers, Shea Diamond and the forged of Lauper’s stage musical, “Kinky Boots.” Further visitors embody Carson Kressley, Harvey Fierstein, Justin Tranter, Sharon Osbourne, Whoopi Goldberg and the “True Colours” songwriting staff of Tom Kelly and Billy Steinberg.

“This present simply retains us going,” Lauper stated in a teaser video. “It’s to assist the LGBTQ youth which might be experiencing homelessness. It is a fixable drawback. And 9 years in the past, we stated, they’re solely homeless as a result of they’re LGBTQ. We are able to repair this.”

The present, which is free in its digital version this 12 months, earmarks 100% of proceeds for True Colours United, the charity Lauper based 12 years in the past to help homosexual, lesbian and transgender youths who’ve taken to the streets because of hostility or abuse on the house entrance. Donation stickers will pop up on the TikTok, Fb and YouTube streams; viewers also can donate by way of textual content (by texting TrueColors to 24365) or on the org’s web site.