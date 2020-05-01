Czech Republic to Reopen Cinemas, Theaters on May 11 – Variety

The Czech Republic has accelerated its plans to ease lockdown restrictions and can now reopen cinemas and theaters on May 11, two weeks forward of the federal government’s earlier May 25 goal.

Audiences attending film screenings and theater performances will likely be restricted to 100 individuals, Well being Minister Adam Vojtěch introduced Thursday.

Vojtěch additionally introduced that sporting and cultural occasions may happen from May 11, with audiences likewise restricted to 100 individuals. Massive music festivals over the summer season have been banned.

The federal government has already eased restrictions on components of its society and financial system. Locations of enterprise and retail shops up to 26,900 sq. ft., gyms and libraries at the moment are open, and spiritual providers are permitted up to a restrict of 15 individuals.

On May 11, purchasing malls and enterprise premises over 26,900 sq. ft., restaurant gardens, magnificence salons, museums and galleries can open. On May 25, eating places, and resorts will open.

Vojtěch stated Thursday: “Up to now we don’t see a unfavorable development ensuing from earlier relaxations. We’ll proceed with warning, step by step within the upcoming waves, and I imagine we’re on a superb path.”

Ivo Andrle, who runs Czech distribution-exhibition firm Aerofilms, advised Variety that different restrictions will embrace limiting seating to solely each different row and each different seat, apart from households; imposing face masks; and banning all meals and drinks from inside auditoriums.

The official laws will likely be printed on Monday.

The Brussels-based Worldwide Union of Cinemas (UNIC) reviews that lower than 2% of the 42,000-plus screens in Europe are at the moment open, with solely Sweden and Belarus — neither of which closed cinemas from the outset — permitting cinemas to function.

In accordance to World Well being Group information, the Czech Republic reported no new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, and a complete of 227 deaths throughout the interval of the pandemic. There have been 75 new confirmed circumstances Thursday, and a complete of seven,579 confirmed circumstances throughout the entire interval.