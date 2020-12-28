D-CRUNCH Announces Hyunwoo’s Departure From Group

D-CRUNCH’s Hyunwoo has formally left the group.

On December 28, D-CRUNCH’s company AI Grand Korea shared, “After a lot consideration, Hyunwoo expressed his need to depart the group as a consequence of well being causes, so he will be unable to work as a member of D-CRUNCH anymore.”

Beforehand, Hyunwoo had quickly suspended all actions as a consequence of again ache. Nevertheless, after many discussions with Hyunwoo, his household, and the members, the company determined to respect his resolution because it was not potential to proceed his actions sooner or later.

AI Grand Korea acknowledged, “We all know each home and overseas followers have been ready for Hyunwoo’s restoration, so we apologize as soon as once more for this information. Though his contract has been terminated, we’ll proceed to encourage and help Hyunwoo’s restoration and future actions Please give loads of encouragement to Hyunwoo who’s going on a brand new path, and please proceed to like and help D-CRUNCH as nicely.”

By means of the official fan website, Hyunwoo shared a handwritten letter, saying, “Though I underwent many procedures and coverings for my again, there was no progress, so after discussing it with my household, company, and members, I made a decision it is going to be tough to proceed my singing profession. It’s a sudden resolution, however I don’t need to be an inconvenience to the company, my family-like members, and myself, so I made a decision to depart the group.”

He added, “DIANA (fandom title), it was such an honor for me to be with you and the members, and I used to be very glad. Thanks for supporting me and giving me unforgettable recollections.”

