D.L. Hughley Hospitalized After Passing Out During Stand-Up Set – Variety

Comic D.L. Hughley was hospitalized Friday evening after he handed out onstage whereas performing a stand-up set.

Hughley’s consultant confirmed to Variety that he was “affected by exhaustion after all of the week’s work and journey” and that he “was saved in a single day on the hospital for assessments underneath physician’s orders.”

Nevertheless, the comic is doing higher on Saturday morning.

“He’s awake and feeling higher, and desires to thank everybody for the very sort prayers and ideas,” his rep stated.

Hughley was performing on the Zanies Comedy Membership in Nashville when he handed out. A Twitter video exhibits him performing a comedy routine when his speech begins to slur. He slumped over on his stool and his supervisor tried to regular him, however he fell to the bottom and appeared unresponsive. Two individuals carried him off the stage as an announcer instructed the shocked crowd to remain calm. An ambulance was known as to take Hughley to a close-by hospital.

Hughley is finest identified for being the host of BET’s “ComicView” from 1992-1993, starring within the ABC comedy “The Hughleys” and showing in Spike Lee’s “The Authentic Kings of Comedy” as one of many featured comedians. Just lately, he’s appeared on “The Repair,” “The Comedy Get Down,” the revival of “Match Sport” and NBC’s transient collection “Heartbeat.”