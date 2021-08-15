DA of presidency staff, pensioners of Bihar greater at the strains of Middle, introduced CM Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Leader Minister Nitish Kumar introduced to extend the Dearness Allowance of the officials, staff and pensioners of the state executive at the competition of independence on Sunday. After hoisting the nationwide flag at the instance of seventy fifth Independence Day on the ancient Gandhi Maidan in Patna, CM Nitish Kumar mentioned in his deal with, “The velocity of dearness allowance to the officials, staff and pensioners of the state executive from July 1, 2021, at the strains of the central executive. Expanding the share shall be given to twenty-eight p.c.Additionally Learn – RSS Leader Mohan Bhagwat mentioned – If dependence on China will increase, then we will be able to need to bow earlier than them

All agricultural marketplace societies shall be renovated and advanced

Nitish mentioned that with the purpose of offering marketplace amenities for agricultural merchandise to the farmers of the state, all of the agricultural marketplace societies could be renovated and advanced in a phased approach. Right here, other marketplace preparations, garage amenities and so forth. shall be achieved for grains, vegatables and fruits, and fish. It'll value round Rs 2700 crore. Nitish introduced that milk cooperative societies could be shaped in all of the villages of the state within the subsequent 4 years, out of all of the new societies shaped, 40 p.c of them could be girls milk societies.

Promoting facilities for Sudha Dairy’s merchandise will building up additional

The Leader Minister of Bihar mentioned that the gross sales facilities for the goods of Sudha Dairy are recently restricted to a couple city spaces, now they are going to be expanded in city spaces in addition to in rural spaces. Within the subsequent 4 years, gross sales facilities shall be opened for the goods of Sudha Dairy as much as all of the municipal and block ranges.

Civil provider incentive scheme shall be began for all classes of girls

Nitish mentioned that below the Civil Services and products Promotion Scheme, youths belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Maximum Backward Categories gets Rs 50,000 every for passing the BPSC pre-exam and Rs 1 lakh on passing the UPSC initial exam. are given for. Now civil provider incentive scheme shall be began for all different classes of ladies additionally in order that the participation of girls in administrative services and products may also be greater.