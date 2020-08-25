DaBaby’s ‘Rockstar’ Is Spotify’s Top Song of the Summer

Whereas summer season technically goes on for an additional month and Labor Day is a two weeks away, Spotify has unveiled its Songs of Summer and Podcasts of Summer, based mostly on streaming knowledge between June 1-August 15. The total lists are included at the backside of this notice.

Coming in at the most-streamed Song of Summer 2020 is “Rockstar” by DaBaby (that includes Roddy Ricch) with greater than 380 million streams. “I knew ‘Rockstar’ was going to be a HIT whereas I used to be creating the report,” the rapper says in the announcement. “However to observe the world make it right into a GLOBAL HIT is an Wonderful Feeling. GOD IS GREAT!”

Not surprisingly, the Podcasts of the Summer is The Michelle Obama Podcast, which launched simply three weeks in the past, but it surely already has “hundreds of thousands” of listeners, in keeping with the announcement.

Most streamed songs of the summer season globally (based mostly on streams from June 1 – August 15th, 2020):

“Dance Monkey” by Tones And I “ily (i like you child)” by Surf Mesa that includes Emilee “Don’t Begin Now” by Dua Lipa “Get together Lady” by StaySolidRocky “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey “Break My Coronary heart” by Dua Lipa “Caught with U” by Ariana Grande that includes Justin Bieber “Somebody You Beloved” by Lewis Capaldi “MAMACITA” by Black Eyed Peas, J. Rey Soul, Ozuna “La Jeepta – Remix” by Anuel AA, Brray, Juanka, Myke Towers, Nio Garcia “The Field” by Roddy Ricch

Most streamed songs of the summer season US (based mostly on streams from June 1 – August 15th, 2020):

“Come & Go” by Juice WRLD that includes Marshmello “Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN “Righteous” by Juice WRLD “Toosie Slide” by Drake “WHATS POPPIN” by Jack Harlow “Rain On Me” by Woman Gaga that includes Ariana Grande “Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion that includes Beyoncé “dying mattress (espresso to your head)” by Powfu, beabadoobee “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685 “We Paid” by Lil Child that includes 42 Dugg “After Get together” by Don Toliver

Top podcasts of the summer season globally (based mostly on quantity of listeners from June 1 – August 15th, 2020):

Mama Is aware of Greatest

Top podcasts of the summer season US (based mostly on quantity of listeners from June 1 – August 15th, 2020):