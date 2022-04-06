Dafabet Bonus Sports & Casino

If you consider yourself a sports betting enthusiast, you simply couldn’t help but hear about Dafabet. It’s one of the strongest players in today’s gambling market, not just in Asia but around the world. Dafabet has spread its tentacles far beyond the Asian part of the world, and has expanded its efforts to include Europe, sponsoring some pretty well-known football clubs in wide circles.

When it comes to the Dafabet bonus system, it’s not just a couple of bonuses – it’s a world of things to get lost in. Over forty offers (!) for both the sports section and the online casino. We have personally experienced that the variety and quantity and quality of promotions is unmatched.

For your convenience, we will tell you about the bonuses for each Dafabet promotion separately.

Dafabet Sports Bonus

So, let’s start with Dafabet Sports. There are 14 different bonuses on offer. Of course, newcomers are primarily interested in the welcome offer and Dafabet does not disappoint.

To welcome new members, Dafabet has arranged a gorgeous first deposit bonus of up to Rs 16,000! Go to the website or app (you can download Dafabet app there) in the promo section and find the special codes that you enter when registering and the amount of your bonus already depends on that. We wish you the best of luck!

Casino Bonus

Moving on. Dafabet Casino is next. The bonuses on this part of Dafabet are just as good as the previous one.

Get a chance to claim a 100% bonus of up to 11,000 Indian rupees on your first deposit. The minimum deposit in this case is only 100 INR.

In addition, Dafabet Casino is also delighting its customers with other pleasant surprises. You can claim permanent cashback and take part in promotions in specific games including the live casino ones.

For even more convenience download Dafabet app to your smartphone and have access to the best bonuses anytime, anywhere.

Dafabet sign up

Registration with Dafabet is, in our humble opinion, a little inconsistent. No, don’t get the wrong idea, it’s all fine, it’s just that the administration asks for full details straight away.

Go to the official site or download Dafabet app and click Join Now button. You’ll see an impressive-sized window where you’ll need to enter the following information:

Login

Password

Email

Phone number

First name

Last name

Date of birth

Finally, choose your currency and country of residence.

Don’t be discouraged by this massive data requirement. Dafabet is a serious organization and it treats its brainchild accordingly.

Login Dafabet

When you have gone through all the registration steps and finally become a full member of Dafabet, you’ll have access to all the features and privileges of the bookie.

Every time you log in, you’ll need to enter some of the details you provided during sign up procedure, namely your username and password as well.

So, open the site and find the LOGIN button in the top right corner. But you don’t need it yet, it’s just a reference point. Next to it you will see two empty fields to fill in. This is where you need to enter your username and password. If you happen to forget any details, help is nearby. Under the LOGIN button, click on “Can’t login?”.

This will take you to a recovery page. Enter your login and email address. An email will be sent to you with further instructions. Just follow them step-by-step and everything will be all right.