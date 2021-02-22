Daft Punk Has Split Up, Publicist Confirms

Daft Punk, probably the most influential and in style teams to emerge previously 30 years, have introduced their retirement through a video titled “Epilogue” posted Monday morning. The duo’s longtime publicist, Kathryn Frazier, formally confirmed the break up to Selection and declined to offer additional particulars.

The eight-minute clip begins with a scene from the duo’s 2006 movie “Electroma” that options the pair, Thomas Bangalter and Man-Manuel de Homem-Christo — who for a few years have hid their options behind a robotic idea — strolling across the desert, sporting of their acquainted area helmets and leather-based jackets. After just a few moments, one of many members appears on the different, removes his jacket and divulges an vitality pack on the again. The opposite touches a button on the pack. The primary member walks away shortly, after which explodes.

The scene cuts to a sundown, or probably a dawn, as a choral model of the group’s track “Contact” performs.

The track is from the duo’s 2013 “Random Entry Recollections” album, which in some ways was a end result of their profession. The album, which included the worldwide hit single “Get Fortunate,” gained the Grammy Award for Finest Album the next 12 months. The duo has largely stored a low profile since then, with their most outstanding work being a collaboration with the Weeknd on two songs from his 2016 album “Starboy,” the title monitor and “I Really feel It Coming.”

Whereas their rep declined to say whether or not the duo will proceed working collectively below completely different names or whether or not different new tasks are within the works, it appears possible, contemplating the group’s famously contrarian and convention-mocking historical past, that they’ll proceed to launch music, movies and no matter different tasks strike their fancy. It’s even doable that this announcement could possibly be the start of a brand new venture.

Bangalter and de Homem-Christo met within the mid-’80s in school in Paris as youngsters and shortly after started working collectively on music. They shaped a rock band known as Darlin’, impressed by the Seashore Boys track of the identical title, with their buddy Laurent Brancowitz in 1992 and launched a track on a compilation on Stereolab’s Duophonic label. The track acquired a unfavorable assessment within the Melody Maker — which known as described it as “a daft punky thrash” — and, in a transfer that will set the tone for the remainder of their profession, turned the unfavorable assessment into their new band title. The 2 determined to concentrate on digital music; Brancowitz left and in the end shaped Phoenix.

The duo set the sonic tone for the brand new group with their first single, “The New Wave,” launched in 1994. It was adopted the following 12 months by “Da Funk,” which grew to become a European hit single and shaped the template for his or her debut album, “Homework,” launched late in 1996. The pair, together with supervisor Pedro Winter, set a robust self-determined course from the start, demanding creative management and possession of their masters, which they’ve licensed to main report labels over time.

The album was top-of-the-line of the wave of mid-Nineteen Nineties digital dance albums and lofted the duo, who at this level had been nonetheless performing with out disguises, to worldwide stardom. They toured extensively and engaged in outdoors and solo tasks and launched a sequence of modern movies round “Homework.” Across the flip of the last decade, the duo concocted a comical story about being injured in an explosion and being pressured to cover behind robotic masks, and by no means appeared publicly with out them.

The duo launched their second album, “Discovery” in 2001, led by the one “One Extra Time” — the “disco-very” implicit within the title was no accident, because the album was extra pop in nature than the debut and set a pattern for upending expectations. Certainly, the duo’s following album, “Human After All,” was recorded shortly and arguably seemed like backing tracks — however these tracks grew to become the premise for the duo’s galvanizing dwell dates in 2006 and 2007, which included a defining efficiency on the Coachella pageant in April of 2006, a present that a couple of dance-music author has declared “the delivery of EDM.” Performing inside an elaborate illuminated pyramid, the group toured internationally behind the album, releasing an explosive dwell album, “Alive 2007,” a number of years later. They re-emerged in 2010 with an orchestral soundtrack album for the Disney remake of “Tron.”

The pair spend the following a number of years upending expectations once more: After defining themselves as the final word digital act, they recorded all of “Random Entry Recollections” with dwell devices and used no digital gear by any means (apart from the album’s combine). The album featured an unlikely raft of visitor performers and singers, starting from Stylish guitarist Nile Rodgers and singer-rapper Pharrell Williams to Nineteen Seventies singer-songwriter Paul Williams and musicians who had labored on Michael Jackson’s 1979 “Off the Wall” album. The tip end result was a wide-ranging mixture of futuristic and classic sounds that introduced the duo to new ranges of recognition, taking the Album of the 12 months Grammy in 2014. The duo celebrated the win with a star-studded get together in Los Angeles — full with a lit-up dancefloor, a la “Saturday Night time Fever” — after the Grammy ceremony that was attended by Beyonce and Jay-Z, Paul McCartney, Madonna and most of the album’s collaborators and different luminaries.

Other than the 2 songs with the Weeknd, the duo’s musical efforts within the years since have been low-profile. However given their previous historical past, it’s extraordinarily unlikely that we’ve heard the final from Bangalter and de Homem-Christo, whether or not or not they’re working collectively, or as Daft Punk.