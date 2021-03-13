Daily Mail Complains to CBS About ‘Distortion’ in Oprah Interview

Related Newspapers, writer of U.Ok. tabloid the Daily Mail, has written to ViacomCBS over alleged distortion of newspaper headlines in the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Selection has confirmed.

In a letter obtained by Selection that was additionally despatched to OWN and ITV, Related Newspapers wrote to CBS head of litigation Naomi Waltman, saying that as “a accountable broadcaster with integrity” CBS would “deprecate, as we do, the deliberate distortion and doctoring of newspaper headlines in the deceptive montage of British newspapers broadcast in ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry.’”

The letter goes on to add that a number of of the headlines proven in the interview have been “taken out of context or intentionally edited and displayed as supporting proof for the programme’s declare that the Duchess of Sussex was subjected to racist protection by the British press.” It added that the modifying “was not made obvious to viewers and, in consequence, this part of the programme is each severely inaccurate and deceptive.”

“I ought to be pleased about your pressing affirmation that the offending content material will probably be faraway from the programme at the moment being made out there to the general public,” the letter states. “We additionally perceive {that a} additional broadcast is being deliberate tonight. The montage ought to due to this fact be deleted prior to that broadcast.”

“That is indefensible,” stated an announcement from Related Newspapers. “It was inaccurate and viewers of their programme may have been severely misled. It lent obvious assist to claims that the Duchess of Sussex had been subjected to racist protection by the British press.”

In an announcement to Selection, Winfrey’s Harpo Productions stood by the interview in its entirety.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared in the interview their private story. We stand by the published in its entirety,” a Harpo Productions spokesperson stated.

In February, Markle gained a courtroom case towards the Daily Mail the place a U.Ok. Excessive Courtroom choose dominated that the tabloid had breached her privateness by publishing extracts from a letter she had written to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.