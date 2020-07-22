Daisha Riley, ‘Good Morning America’ Producer, Dies at 35

Daisha Riley, a producer on “Good Morning America,” has died, co-host Michael Strahan introduced to viewers on Tuesday morning. She was 35.

“Considered one of our stars, Daisha Riley, a younger and gifted producer, all of a sudden and unexpectedly handed away. She rose by way of the ranks over time on our present, engaged on tales which have made so a lot of you, our viewers, smile and tear up. Her legacy lives on in a robust voice she shared by way of storytelling,” Strahan stated on the printed.

The ABC present had a video segmented devoted to Riley, who labored on “Good Morning America” for 14 years, displaying photographs from her life and interviews she had labored on.

“You won’t have identified Daisha Riley’s identify, however in the event you watched ‘GMA’ for the previous 14 years, belief us, you noticed her unimaginable work as a result of Daisha cherished nothing greater than telling America a narrative,” Strahan narrated within the phase. “Daisha Riley may write a breaking information piece with lightning pace. On options, she may make you cry along with her beautiful of phrases.”

REMEMBERING DAISHA RILEY: Our @GMA household is heartbroken this morning at the surprising lack of one in every of our younger and gifted producers. Daisha rose by way of the ranks over time on our present and her legacy lives on within the tales she’s advised. Relaxation in peace, Daisha ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7FYZqQIVY4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 21, 2020

Strahan stated Riley helped make a mini model of the Iron Throne from “Sport of Thrones” throughout interviews with the solid and anchor Amy Robach. Throughout the clip, actor Liam Cunningham is impressed with the set she designed.

“As one colleague stated, Daisha had grit and charm. She took delight in her work, and he or she fought for it. As a result of to Daisha, there was no larger privilege than serving to you at house begin your day. And belief us after we say that for all of us at ‘GMA,’ there was no larger privilege than understanding Daisha Riley. She was by no means the loudest voice within the room, however she was at all times the neatest. Humorous and good, and above all, type, fast with a smile and a kitten meme simply once you wanted it most,” Strahan stated.

The “GMA” host added that Riley gained a number of Emmys for her work.

Anchor Robin Roberts additionally shared a tribute to Riley on Twitter.

“Daisha Riley was a exceptional lady….gifted, inventive, type, a gorgeous soul in each method. Condolences to her beloved household,” Roberts wrote. “Our ‘GMA’ household cherished her and shall be without end grateful to have skilled Daisha’s grace & grit.”