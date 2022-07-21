Daisy and Shy Guy jump into the field of Mario Strikers: Battle League in a free update with a date and trailer

The patch, which will be released on July 21, also introduces more equipment and a new stadium.

The return of Mario Strikers was applauded by a good handful of Nintendo Switch users, and the Big N has not hesitated to further raise the football illusion with trailers loaded with energy. However, not a few users have noticed the Daisy’s absence in the roster of playable characters, although many theorized about the possibility of seeing the princess in a later update.

Daisy will be difficult to intercept, while Shy Guy will be a balanced player.Now, we can say that these speculations were correct, because Nintendo has just confirmed the first free content update from Mario Strikers: Battle League Football. These news, which will reach the Nintendo hybrid next July 21will include Daisy y Shy Guy in the template, as you can see in the trailer that heads this same news.

Regarding her attributes, the video highlights that Daisy is “a born player hard to intercept“, while Shy Guy is noted as “a balanced player that lends itself to being modified to your liking”. Something that comes in handy with the equipment mechanics presented in this latest installment.

The update also introduces the Desert Ruins stadium.Speaking of which, it is also important to note that the Nintendo patch introduces other new features such as a new accessory (Knight) and an unprecedented stadium: desert ruins. According to the information in the trailer, we can choose this field in the matches or select it as the stadium of our Strikers Club.

And the news of Mario Strikers: Battle League Football does not end here, since Nintendo has announced on social networks that we will have two more free updates in 2022. In this way, the developers will introduce more playable characters, stadiums to play and accessories to improve the statistics of the players to our liking.

Of course, hardcore football fans have good reason to watch Mario Strikers: Battle League Football. If you want to know some technical data about this installment, remember that it takes up very little space on Nintendo Switch. And if you prefer to know the particularities of his football experience, you can read our analysis of Mario Strikers: Battle League Football.

More about: Mario Strikers Battle League Football, Nintendo Switch, Update and Free.