Daisy Coleman Lifeless: ‘Audrie & Daisy’ Netflix Doc Star Dies by Suicide

Daisy Coleman, one of many topics of the 2016 Netflix documentary “Audrie & Daisy,” died by suicide on Tuesday, in response to her mom, Melinda. Coleman was 23.

Coleman’s physique was discovered after her mom requested police to conduct a welfare test. “Audrie & Daisy” detailed Coleman and Audrie Pott’s experiences with sexual assault, and the way their households coped with the trauma and subsequent rejection from Coleman’s group. The film, directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, premiered on the 2016 Sundance Movie Competition.

“My daughter Catherine Daisy Coleman dedicated suicide tonight. When you noticed loopy / messages and posts it was as a result of I referred to as the police to test on her,” Melinda wrote on Fb. “She was my greatest good friend and wonderful daughter. I feel she needed to make make it appear to be I may stay with out her. I can’t. I want I may have taken the ache from her! She by no means recovered from what these boys did to her and it’s simply not honest. My child woman is gone.”

Coleman was raped at a celebration in Maryville, Mo., in January 2012, when she was 14 years previous. Her perpetrator was by no means convicted. She was harassed on-line and at college after the rape, which made nationwide headlines.

Pott was assaulted in Saratoga, Calif., in September 2012. She died by suicide simply 10 days after.

Coleman attended Missouri Valley Faculty and used her platform to co-found SafeBAE, a corporation devoted to ending the sexual assault of center college and highschool college students. The org additionally helps survivors deal with their experiences.

When you or anybody you recognize is having ideas of suicide, please name the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/sources.