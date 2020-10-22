Daisy Edgar-Jones Boards Thriller ‘The place the Crawdads Sing’

“Regular Individuals” star Daisy Edgar-Jones has boarded the drama “The place the Crawdads Sing” with Reese Witherspoon producing by way of her Good day Sunshine banner.

The challenge is predicated on Delia Owens’ debut novel, which has offered practically 8.5 million copies worldwide. The story is ready towards the backdrop of the mid-Twentieth century South and facilities on a younger girl named Kya, who’s deserted by her household and raises herself on their own in the marshes outdoors of her small city. Nevertheless, when her former boyfriend is discovered useless, Kya is thrust into the highlight, immediately branded by the native townspeople and regulation enforcement as the prime suspect for his homicide.

The script is written by Academy Award-nominated author Lucy Alibar with Olivia Newman directing. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing for Good day Sunshine. Elizabeth Gabler, Erin Siminoff and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing the challenge for 3000 Photos. Alibar obtained a Humantitas Prize and Oscar nomination for tailored screenplay with Benh Zeitlin for “Beasts of the Southern Wild.”

In September, Edgar-Jones signed on for the lead function in Legendary’s social thriller “Recent.” “Regular Individuals,” based mostly on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, broke a streaming file for BBC Three. Edgar-Jones stars in the collection as Marianne Sheridan, reverse Paul Mescal’s Connell Waldron, as they grow to be romantically concerned throughout their last days in secondary faculty and through their undergraduate years at Trinity School Dublin.

Different credit for the British actor embrace the mini-series “Struggle of the Worlds” and the impartial coming-of-age function movie “Pond Life.” She is repped by UTA, Hamilton Hodell and Public Eye Communications.