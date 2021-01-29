Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy in ‘Movie star Bake Off’ For Cancer Charity

BAFTA-winning “X-Males” actor James McAvoy, “Star Wars” actor Daisy Ridley, musician Dizzee Rascal and Little Combine singer Jade Thirlwall are among the many luminaries taking part in a star model of hit present “The Nice British Bake Off.”

“The Nice Movie star Bake Off” is in assist of the Stand Up To Cancer charity and can air on U.Ok. broadcaster Channel 4 this spring. The 5 new episodes will function 20 well-known faces from the worlds of leisure, sport, music and movie.

In addition they embrace double Olympic Champion Dame Kelly Holmes; actor and comic John Bishop; filmmaker and creator Stacey Dooley; comic and presenter Tom Allen; comic, creator, screenwriter and tv presenter David Baddiel; web movie star KSI; TV presenter and Paralympian Ade Adepitan; creator and broadcaster Philippa Perry; broadcaster Nick Grimshaw; comic Rob Beckett; singer-songwriter Alexandra Burke; TV persona Anneka Rice; actor Reece Shearsmith; multi-platinum promoting artist Anne-Marie; singer-songwriter Nadine Coyle; and comic, author, presenter and actor Katherine Ryan.

Every episode will see 4 celebrities compete over three baking challenges in a bid to win the Star Baker apron. Within the “Bake Off” tent, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will decide every bake, and Matt Lucas will host.

Stand Up To Cancer, is a joint nationwide fundraising marketing campaign from Cancer Analysis U.Ok. and Channel 4. Since its launch in the U.Ok. in 2012, it has raised over £62 million ($85 million), funding 55 medical trials and tasks involving 11,000 most cancers sufferers throughout the nation.

“The Nice Movie star Bake Off” for Stand Up To Cancer was commissioned by Sarah Lazenby, outgoing head of codecs and options at Channel 4. It’s a Love Productions collection and the chief producers are Richard McKerrow, Letty Kavanagh and Kieran Smith.

Lazenby stated: “What all of us want proper now’s extra pleasure. ‘Bake Off’ is serving up one more dollop of enjoyable courtesy of some very prepared celebrities. We are able to’t promise an enormous serving to of baking inspiration, however we are able to ship some much-needed laughs.”