Daisy Ridley says Rey could’ve been a Kenobi in Star Wars sequel trilogy

The true id of Rey was one of many central mysteries of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and, in response to star Daisy Ridley, the reply to that query was virtually very totally different.

Talking with Josh Gad on the Jimmy Kimmel present, Ridley defined that the inventive groups virtually made her character a Kenobi, versus being the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine.

“Originally [Lucasfilm] have been toying with an Obi-Wan connection,” she revealed. “There have been totally different variations and at one level she was nobody.”

The Obi-Wan information can be fascinating studying for followers, as this concept was outstanding on boards when the topic of Rey’s heritage was mentioned previous to The Rise of Skywalker’s launch.

And apparently the conclusion to her storyline modified continuously throughout pre-production and capturing, with the writers toying with a number of totally different attainable concepts for Rey’s household.

“It got here to Episode IX & JJ pitched me the movie they usually have been like, ‘Oh yeah, Palpatine’s grandaddy’ and I used to be like ‘Superior,’” she mentioned. “After which two weeks later he was like, ‘Oh we’re unsure…’ So it saved altering. So at the same time as we have been filming I wasn’t positive what the reply was going to be.”

In the meantime, Ridley additionally used her look on the present to debate whether or not she would think about reprising the function sooner or later in the long run, with co-stars John Boyega and Oscar Isaac each having dominated themselves out of a return.

It appears that evidently, whereas the star is in no rush to return, she wouldn’t rule it out utterly.

“By no means say by no means, however to me The Rise of Skywalker was tied off with a bow,” she mentioned.

Final month, Daisy Ridley revealed provides dried up after Star Wars, following the discharge of The Rise of Skywalker, claiming she auditioned for a great deal of components however didn’t get any of them.

“Weirdly, initially of the yr nothing was coming by,” she mentioned. “I used to be like, ‘Aww! Nobody needs to make use of me.’

“There have been truly a great deal of issues that I auditioned for initially of the yr and didn’t get any of them. I had that second of ‘Oh my god!’ after which simply thought, ‘Every thing in its proper time.’”

The Rise of Skywalker, which marked the top of the Skywalker saga, was launched final yr to combined opinions, with Lucasfilm set to focus most of its power on TV collection corresponding to The Mandalorian in the speedy future.