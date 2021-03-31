Daisy Ridley, Star Wars actress, talks about the rumor that places her as the next Spider-Woman

Sony has several projects related to Marvel, and one of the most anticipated is the film adaptation of Spider-Woman that will come from the hand of Olivia Wilde. A project about which nothing is known, but it has caused the community of fans to already rub their hands imagining Daisy Ridley in the role. She herself has not denied interest in a recent interview, but does that mean that she will play Jessica Drew in the future?

The truth is that Daisy Ridley, speaking with Comicbook, has not confirmed or denied it, but she has said that she wants to join another franchise after her role in Star Wars, and that would make a lot of sense …

“It’s funny because someone asked me about the Spider-Woman rumors recently and I said it sounded great. It seems that now I have declared myself the person in front of Spider-Woman and that is not true! It’s funny because I don’t choose things. I want to make another great movie. I just read the script for Chaos Walking, I love it, and I love the idea. Basically, it would be a cool thing. Of course I’d do it. I just finished Scarlet Witch and Vision. What they have done is so amazing, different and interesting … Being in that world, which does not stop evolving and re-imagining, would be very stimulating.”

Will we see Ridley join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Will it be a canon movie in the new stage or will it work apart as it happened with Venom? Much remains to be learned. But now we want to see Tom Holland out there.