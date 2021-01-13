Dakar Rally 2021: an Argentine suffered an accident and ended up hospitalized

This is how the Argentine remained after the accident (Instagram)

Argentina suffered a heavy casualty today in the 2021 Dakar Rally that takes place in Saudi Arabia. Is about Luciano Benavides, who suffered a fall whose consequences made him drop out of the race. The Salteño was the protagonist in motorcycles, where his brother Kevin won today in the ninth quarter and is now a guard in the general classification. Another compatriot, Manuel Andújar, stays ahead in quadricycles.

Today’s stage was run entirely in Neom, with 375 kilometers of speed. At kilometer 242, Luciano had a fall with his Husqvarna and was rescued by the organization’s vehicles. He was always conscious and was transferred to the Tabuk Military Hospital, where they did the pertinent checkups. One of them confirmed that his right shoulder was dislocated and he was hospitalized.

“The pain that I feel throughout my body is not even half the pain that I feel in my heart from being out of the race. In less than a second, without knowing how, a stone in the path took me out from behind and I ended up crashed on a floor of pure stones. The feeling of how a whole year of work vanishes, all the illusion and hours of training to be here in search of that dream was horrible.. I tried to get up to look for the motorcycle, but it was impossible for me to continue with the dislocated shoulder and the pain in my wrists, “Luciano said on his Instagram account.

“It hurts me even more to have fallen today because it was a day when I went out to have fun, without thinking about the times, it was flowing and I was very focused on my navigation without taking risks. Until then I think I was third in the day. But that’s the way it is, the Dakar can hit you very hard when you least imagine it. Of something I am very sure, I will work twice as much during the year to come back stronger next year. Thank you and I apologize to all my team for not being able to finish this Dakar ”, he concluded.

It was a lime and another of sand for the Benavides, since his brother Kevin prevailed in the set and is now second overall on the two wheels. It will be necessary to see what is the decision of the official Honda team for which the Salta is racing, since his partner, the Chilean Jose Ignacio Cornejo He commands the general with a difference of 11 minutes and 24 seconds. Kevin also has a two minute penalty. If there is a clear path in his team, he must reduce those thirteen and a half minutes with the trans-Andean. You have three days left to try. He is the only albiceleste that continues in this division since the loss of his younger brother adds that of Franco Caimi (Yamaha).

Kevin Benavides seeks victory in motorcycles (REUTERS).

While on quadricycles, Andújar continues to regulate the race. The Lobos rider, who runs with the sponsorship of Boca Juniors, does not despair and his strategy allowed him to be third today and stay on top of the standings. It takes 19 minutes and 28 seconds for Frenchman Alexandre Giroud, both with Yamaha.

The other two Argentines in this category are Pablo Copetti (4th) and Tobias Carrizo (11th), also with two Yamaha Raptors.

In cars, Stephane Peterhansel (MINI) achieved a key victory on Tuesday that could earn it its fourteenth victory in the toughest race in the world. It would be the eighth in this category and has six in motorcycles. The Frenchman asserted himself in the lead and it takes almost 18 minutes for the Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah (Toyota).

For his part, the Russian Dmitry Sotnikov retains the Kamaz outpost that dominates with a 1-2-3 in trucks. Today he completed the podium on the table led by the Czech Martin Macik (Iveco).

Finally, in Side by Side (UTV or sandbox type vehicles), another Chilean seeks to prevail. It’s about the experienced Francisco “Chaleco” López (Can-Am), who today won the special and jumped to the global top in their division. Here the only Argentine who continues is the Chaco Juan Manuel Silva who is a Spanish navigator Gael Queralt (Can-Am) and both march 16th.

Tomorrow the tenth stage will be run that will join Neom with Al-Ula. There will be 342 timed kilometers and 583 connecting kilometers.

