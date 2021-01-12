Dakar Rally 2021: who is the Argentine who is still at the top in quadricycles

(@ manu.andujar)

The eighth stage of the Rally Dakar 2021 that runs in Saudi Arabia entered its final stretch. This Monday there was only one change in the general rankings. For now, most of the leaders, although they did not win the stages today, maintain a consistency that allows them to retain first place in the table that matters most and is the overall race times, not the day. Among them there is an Argentine, Manuel Andújar, than to seek his triumph in quadricycles, the category that gave our compatriots the most joy (six victories from Albicelestes) in the toughest race in the world.

Today the pilot from Lobos was second in the section that joined Sakaka and Neom, with 375 kilometers of speed and 709 kilometers of connection. The Buenos Aires man escorted the French Alexandre giroud, who in turn is second overall. Both riders race with Yamaha and fight for the win. At the moment the difference between the Argentine and the French is 19 minutes and 43 seconds.

“We arrived from the marathon in excellent condition, position 2 on today’s stage and we remain position 1 overall. There are four very hard stages to go through, but there we are going to be firm and safe ”, said Andújar, who always went from least to greatest in the Dakar where he finished his first adventure in 2018, in 2019 he was fifth and in 2020, fourth. It should be remembered that runs with the sponsorship of Boca, which is the team of his loves. In their networks, they usually publish their support for Xeneize and more in these hours before a key clash for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals, away from Santos.

Stephane Peterhansel leads in the general classification and seeks his fourteenth victory in the Dakar Rally (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed).

While in the general classification of the race where the cars are the reference, the Frenchman is still at the top Stephane Peterhansel (MINI) despite victory in today’s stage of the Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah (Toyota). The Gaul, known as Mr. Dakar, is the most winner in the history of the competition with thirteen wins, six in motorcycles and seven in cars.

In motorcycles the Chilean keeps the tip Jose Ignacio Cornejo (Honda), who won the partial. The two Argentines who are still in the race are the brothers Benavides, Kevin (Honda), which is fourth, and Luciano (Husqvarna), tenth. Today he left the Mendoza Franco Caimi (Yamaha).

While in trucks it continues to lead the positions Dmitry Sotnikov. The Russian leads the Kamaz army with a resounding 1-2-3 on aggregate for the giants.

Finally, in Side by Side (UTV, sandbox type vehicles), the American Austin Jones (Can-Am) took the lead. In this division the only Argentine in the race is the Chaco Juan Manuel Silva who navigates to spanish Gael Queralt (Can-Am) and they march 18th.

This Tuesday the twelfth stage will be held, which will be a loop (round trip) in Neom. It will consist of 465 timed kilometers and 579 kilometers. Then there will be only three days of competition left. The 2021 Dakar Rally began its final stretch.

