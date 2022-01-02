Dakar rally 2022: a driver was hospitalized after a confusing incident in which his car caught fire

Lionel Costes’ UTV and Gerard Tramoni’s 2WD prototype (illustrative photo – Infobae)

Consternation in Saudi Arabia over an incident in the hours before the start of the Rally Dakar 2022 where a competitor -whose name was not informed- He was hospitalized after his car caught fire. It happened in the morning hours of this Thursday and, at the end of the day, the company Amaury Sport Organization (ASO), which is in charge of the event, informed the pilots by means of a brief email.

The information was leaked in the press room and it was learned that the competitors were told that the incident was in front of the Donatello Hotel in Jeddah city, which is home to the epicenter of the start of the test. The released statement indicates that “The vehicle suddenly stopped and then caught fire.”

Then he adds that the pilot “is receiving treatment at the hospital.” However, the organization and the local authorities work together to provide the best possible security.

Saudi Arabia hosts the Dakar Rally for the third time in a row and this will be the 44th edition of the historic competition that over the years and due to its extreme demands is considered the toughest race in the world.

Infobae he consulted an ASO press representative, but the answer was that “at the moment they do not have more information and will wait for more elements to expand the subject.”

It should be remembered that on Wednesday at the shakedown, the preliminary test, where the prototype of the Czechs Alexander Pesci and Stephan Kuhni set himself on fire. The Rebellion Racing team members were able to exit the vehicle without consequences, but will miss the race as the vehicle was destroyed.

The Dakar Organization (ASO) contacted its Dakar 2022 participants to report an incident that occurred today:

“The organizers of Dakar 2022 were informed of an incident that occurred this morning in front of the Donatello Hotel, which resulted in the injury of a pilot. He is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. The vehicle came to a sudden stop and then caught fire.

This matter is being investigated and will be updated once more information becomes available. As a precautionary measure, the Saudi authorities, in constant contact with the organizers, implement all the necessary measures to guarantee the total safety of all the participants and fans of Dakar 2022 before the start of the rally on January 1 ”.

